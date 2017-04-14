Prep roundup: Long Beach softball, WHHS baseball throw no-hitters

Long Beach 10, Gautier 0: Savannah Bryant no-hit Gautier on Tuesday. She struck out seven and walked two. She also collected a double, triple and three RBIs. Abby Dubuisson also hit a triple with two RBIs. Dayna Jordan was 2-for-2.
D’Iberville 4, St. Martin 2: Jayden Paige earned the complete game win for DHS (8-13) on Tuesday. Shelby Gehrmann was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Camelia Keller also went 2-for-3. Due to run differential with the Yellow Jackets, however, D’Iberville was eliminated from the post-season.
Gulfport 5, Biloxi 1: Kelsie Smith struck out six in the win for GHS (11-9) on Tuesday. Savannah McGuire hit a single and double. Kat Burnes and Sara Lindsey each hit two singles. Lindsey added an RBI.
West Harrison 17, Pascagoula 1: Cassady Bradford improved to 6-3 in the pitcher’s circle Tuesday. Megan Sexton led WHHS (17-7, 5-0) with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Emily Cuevas and Jade Walker also had multiple hits.
Pass Christian 4, Bay High 2: Amber Funderburk earned the win Tuesday with 10 strikeouts. She led off the game with a solo homer. Brianna Smith, Brooke Roach and Michaela Six also had hits. Smith, Funderburk and Six each had one RBI.
St. Patrick 16, Perry Central 1: Chandler Wheeler was 2-for-2 with four RBIs on Tuesday. Raven Blackwell, Raylen Blackwell and Kirsten Walters each had two RBIs. Anna D’Aquilla (16-2) allowed just one hit, striking out four for the Lady Irish (17-2).
Pearl River Central 5, Picayune 3: Shelby Archer remained one of the hottest hitters on the Coast on Tuesday. Picayune had no-hit PRC through six until two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Following a Harlee Davis fielder's choice that put PRC ahead 1-0, Archer swatted a grand slam to extend the Blue Devils' lead to 5-0. Picayune scored three in the bottom of the inning but it wasn't enough. Jade Latham picked up the complete game win. PRC can clinch the region title with a win against Stone on Thursday.
Harrison Central 15, Hancock 0: Kristen Cade struck out six in four innings for the win Tuesday. Kayla Cade led HCHS (20-3) with three hits and three RBIs. Zharia Richardson added two hits and three RBIs. Daijah Richardson added two hits.
Baseball
West Harrison 10, Gautier 0 (5 inn.): Tyler Jones and Lawson Capers combined to no-hit the Gators on Tuesday, with each striking out four batters for WHHS (17-6). Cade Simon had two hits; Tate Parker had two hits and two RBIs; Kasey Donaldson added a single, double and RBI; Brandon Parker hit a double with three RBIs; Ephraim Patton added two RBIs.
East Central 15, Moss Point 4 (5 inn.): Colin Danley struck out three in the win Tuesday. Reis Trager, Brad Cumbest, Gavin Tanner and Trenton Baldock each collected two hits. Tanner also hit a double and led ECHS with three RBIs.
St. Stanislaus 13, Bay 3: Levi Knight struck out four against two hits for SSC (13-8, 7-2) Tuesday. Brendan Logan led SSC with four hits. Nick Hertz and Magruder O’Bannon added three and two respectively.
Biloxi 7, Harrison Central 4: Biloxi clinched second place in Region 8-6A with the win Tuesday. Steven Vanderlei earned the win on the mound. Jake Collier, Gabe Garza, Trey Shaffer and Brodie King each had two singles apiece.
Picayune 5, Pearl River Central 0: Tyler Fletcher pitched complete game shutout on Tuesday allowing three hits and striking out four. Shaun Anderson led Picayune with three hits.
St. Martin 3, Ocean Springs 1: The Yellow Jackets clinched a playoff spot with Tuesday’s win. Dakoda Groue earned the win, with Leif Moore picking up the save. Ocean Springs’ Cooper Brune struck out seven in the loss. Britt McKay led OSHS with two hits. The two teams will play for the Region 7-6A title on Thursday.
Gulfport 12, Hancock 0 (5 inn.): Gabe Lacey launched two homers in the win Tuesday. He added seven RBIs. Holden McHugh earned the win.
Tennis
Vancleave defeats Lawrence County 6-1: Vancleave’s tennis team earned a first-round win over Lawrence County on Wednesday with a 6-1 score:
▪ Boys’ Singles: Mason Chelette defeated Heath Sutton, 6-1, 6-0
▪ Girl’s Singles: Sophie Endt defeated Keegan Thurman, 6-1, 6-1
▪ Boys’ Doubles No. 1: Drew Sumrall/Wade Taliancich defeated Ty Nelson/Hagen Brister, 7-5, 6-2
▪ Boys’ Doubles No. 2: Jon Ross Smith/Drew Nelson defeated William Murphy/Hiram Havard, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0
▪ Girls’ Doubles No. 1: Delaney Moran/Stori Endt defeated Karen Turnage/Sarina Dale, 6-3, 6-1
▪ Girls’ Doubles No. 2: Alexis Bertagnolli/Ashleigh Chelette defeated Grace White/Alyssa Dale, 6-2, 6-0
▪ Mixed Doubles: Luke Langlinais/Madison Ely defeated Josh King/Magen White, 6-2, 6-1
Golf
St. Patrick Invitational: Oak Grove took the top team honors Tuesday at the St. Patrick Invitational, hosted by The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.
Oak Grove scored a 299. Hunter Hammett led Oak Grove with a 67 to take the event’s low medalist honors.
Other members of the All-Tournament Team were St. Stanislaus’ Malone Harrison (72), Gulfport’s Sam Lee (73), Biloxi’s Miles Jackson (74), Gautier’s Bragg Eplin (74) and Pearl River Central’s Carter Nicholson (74).
The rest of the team scores were: SSC (308), Gulfport (314), Biloxi (321), West Jones (325), PRC (326), Ocean Springs (346), East Central (347), D’Iberville (356), Hancock (356), Vancleave (365), St. Patrick (371), Bay (372), Gautier (380), Resurrection (393), Pass Christian (409) and Hattiesburg (441). Long Beach did not qualify.
St. Martin Invitational: D’Iberville’s girls golf team won Tuesday’s St. Martin Invitational, hosted at the Sunkist Country Club, with a score of 84. Our Lady Academy shot a 93 to place second, followed by St. Martin (100). St. Patrick (109) and Ocean Springs (111). D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi was the low medalist with a 35. OLA’s Callie Breland was second (42) with St. Martin’s Lindsey Wescovich (48) placing third.
