Prep roundup: Another week, another no-hitter on the Coast

Long Beach’s Darren Cook spun a no-hitter Thursday as Long Beach defeated Gautier 12-2. Cook also struck out 11 while collecting two hits and three RBIs at the plate.
Dylan Bursell led LBHS with three hits. Kobe Cook chipped in two hits and Charlie Wescovich added a double. He also had three RBIs. Kai VanCourt added two.
East Central 10, Moss Point 0: Dawson Hall earned the win for ECHS, striking out four. Gavin Tanner and Trenton Baldock led the Hornets with two hits apiece. Tanner recorded a double and triple.
Other scores: George County 7, D’Iberville 3.
Softball
Pearl River Central 10, Stone 0 (6 inn.): Pearl River Central’s softball team clinched the Region 7-5A title on Thursday with a 10-0 win over Stone in six innings.
Keigan Pearson had a big game for PRC (17-6, 5-1). The freshman hit a three-run homer in the first inning and then a two-run homer in the sixth inning. PRC starter Taylor Harris earned the complete game win.
Other scores: Vancleave 5, Moss Point 3.
