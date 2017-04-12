St. Stanislaus makes convincing case for Region 8-4A title

Nick Hertz pitched a complete game shutout and St. Stanislaus rallied at the plate for a 10-0 win at rival Bay High on Wednesday. The victory clinched Region 8-4A for SSC (14-8, 8-2).
The Rockachaws went into the top of the third inning up 1-0 and added three more runs off three hits. John David Rutherford and Sonny Valentine connected for singles and Hertz sent a double down the first base line.
The Rocks added five more runs in the fifth. Hertz did his part by holding off the Tigers at the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. The Rockachaws tacked on another run in the sixth, and Hertz would retire all three batters in the bottom of the inning, closing the game with two strikeouts.
Hertz finished with 10 strikeouts to improve to 5-1 on the season.
“Not sure he had his best stuff tonight, but I thought he battled,” St. Stanislaus coach Mark Logan said of Hertz. “When he got in some tight spots, some tough situations, he found a way to pitch himself out of it.
“At the plate we got some baserunners on; we got some timely hits,” Logan added.
Brendan Logan was 3-for-4, Levi Knight was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs and Sonny Valentine was 2-for-4 with two singles.
The Tigers were successful getting baserunners on, but they struggled bringing them home. They stranded nine baserunners on the night.
“They played well. They pitched the ball well,” Tigers coach Kevin Burdine said. “The Logan kid, leadoff kid, had eight hits against us (in two games). We had a tough time getting some of those kids out. They swung the bat well.
“Seems like we hit balls right at people when we had chances,” he added. “They seemed to find holes.”
Bay High’s record stands at 13-9 (4-6 Region 8-4A).
Comments