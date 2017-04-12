Long Beach standout fulfills Division I dream

Long Beach High School’s outstanding point guard Monta Davis signed a basketball scholarship Wednesday with Mississippi Valley State University.
The 6-foot-1 senior paced the Bearcats in scoring, rebounding and assists during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 21 points per game, seven rebounds a game and three assists a game.
He was joined on Wednesday’s signing day by Long Beach fast pitch softball players Kaitlynn McGoey and Savannah Bryant. The two senior girls signed softball scholarships with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. McGoey and Bryant will be playing for Coach Kenneth Long at MGCCC. Currently MGCCC is ranked No. 7 nationally.
“I’m very excited, I’m ready for the college experience,’’ Davis said. “I love basketball. I will miss Long Beach and the area but it is time for me to take my talents to Valley.
“Last year they played Michigan State, and I’m ready for that. It was fun this past season. I didn’t dunk as much as (my junior year) but I scored more. I think I will play point guard (at MVSU) but I might move to the shooting guard position.’’
MVSU also played Gonzaga, Indiana, Northwestern, West Virginia, Iowa State and Drake in its non-conference schedule during the 2016-17 season.
Long Beach coach Joel Boone said that Davis’ ball-handling abilities will help the Delta Devils.
“He’ll fit in good, he’s really smart,’’ Boone said. “He is fast and big. I’m looking forward to going and see him play.
“When you had him on the floor, you didn’t have to worry about another team pressing you. He could not be pressed. He’s so fast, and good off the dribble. If you don’t have a guard who can do that in this league, you are in trouble.
“I’m sure he will do the same thing for Valley.’’
McGoey, a shortstop, has 13 RBIs and two homers for the playoff-bound Bearcats and owns an on-base percentage of .400.
Bryant, a pitcher, is coming off a no-hitter Tuesday against Gautier. She is 9-1 on the mound with 81 strikeouts.
