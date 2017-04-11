Prep roundup: Oak Grove wins St. Patrick Invitational

Oak Grove took the top team honors Tuesday at the St. Patrick Invitational, hosted by The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.
Oak Grove scored a 299. Hunter Hammett led Oak Grove with a 67 to take the event’s low medalist honors.
Other members of the All-Tournament Team were St. Stanislaus’ Malone Harrison (72), Gulfport’s Sam Lee (73), Biloxi’s Miles Jackson (74), Gautier’s Bragg Eplin (74) and Pearl River Central’s Carter Nicholson (74).
The rest of the team scores were: SSC (308), Gulfport (314), Biloxi (321), West Jones (325), PRC (326), Ocean Springs (346), East Central (347), D’Iberville (356), Hancock (356), Vancleave (365), St. Patrick (371), Bay (372), Gautier (380), Resurrection (393), Pass Christian (409) and Hattiesburg (441). Long Beach did not qualify.
St. Martin Invitational: D’Iberville’s girls golf team won Tuesday’s St. Martin Invitational, hosted at the Sunkist Country Club, with a score of 84. Our Lady Academy shot a 93 to place second, followed by St. Martin (100). St. Patrick (109) and Ocean Springs (111). D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi was the low medalist with a 35. OLA’s Callie Breland was second (42) with St. Martin’s Lindsey Wescovich (48) placing third.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321
