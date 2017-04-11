Gautier High School coach steps down

Fred Williams has stepped down as the girls basketball coach at Gautier High School, he confirmed Tuesday to the Sun Herald.
Williams had been the head coach since the 2007-08 season at Gautier, which has a traditionally poor girls program.
Gautier showed some progress in recent seasons behind guard Alexis Holloway, who signed with Alcorn State in 2016. However, Holloway was injured during her senior year in 2015-16 and the team stumbled to a 1-18 record, according to MaxPreps.com.
Gautier had one of its better years under Williams this past season, finishing 6-18 and qualifying for the state playoffs.
Williams is a former Southern Miss basketball player, suiting up for the Golden Eagles from 1991-95. As a forward, he averaged 6.8 and 4.2 rebounds as a senior in 1994-95.
