April 10, 2017 5:13 PM

Harrison Central’s James Land earns another honor

By Patrick Magee

Former Harrison Central baseball star James Land picked up his second weekly honor of the season at William Carey on Monday.

Land was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week after batting .455 last week. As the Crusaders took two-of-three from Blue Mountaon on the road, he had four extra-base hits and drove in seven.

In Saturday’s doubleheader, the senior went 4-for-7 with five runs, two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Land is batting .394 with 13 homers, 12 doubles and 47 RBIs this season for William Carey. He ranks second in the SSC in average and first in RBIs.

