Clutch performance earns honor for Ocean Springs sophomore

The Ocean Springs Greyhounds had another nice week on the baseball diamond with sophomore Chance Goley coming through in the clutch.
Goley is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week after putting in strong performances on the mound and in the batter’s box.
In Saturday’s 5-4 win over St. Paul’s of Mobile, Goley pitched eight scoreless innings in relief to pick up the victory for the Greyounds. Goley struck out five and walked none in the outing.
Goley also came up with a big hit in Friday’s 5-2 win over D’Iberville. He hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
Goley is batting .246 with 14 RBIs this season. On the mound, he is 2-1 with a 1.19 ERA in six appearances.
Comments