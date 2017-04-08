Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs squeaks by St. Paul

Malcolm Beaugez’s RBI single in the 11th lifted Ocean Springs past St. Paul 5-4 on Saturday. Beaugez finished with three hits, a homer and two RBI for the Greyhounds (14-9). Max Horner had three hits. Austin Cates added two hits. Chance Goley pitched the final eight innings in relief, striking out five to get the win.
Harrison Central 3, St. Stanislaus 2: Dillon Morgan had three RBI as Harrison Central beat St. Stanislaus. T.J. Harrison struck out four to get the win for the Red Rebels (12-11). Levi Knight had three hits, including two doubles. Nick Hertz had two hits and a pair of RBI for the Rockachaws (12-8).
Hancock 13, Bay High 4: Matt Bourgeious had three hits to lead the Hawks. Clayton Hoirlin got the win. Daulton Dore led the Tigers (13-7) with two hits.
St. Martin splits: The Yellow Jackets beat Pascagoula 4-0 as Matthew Thompson (6-1) allowed four hits. Brennen Study had a three-run double. St. Martin (14-8) lost to Faith Academy 4-1 as Study had an RBI double.
Gulfport 14, Long Beach 4: Blake Johnson and Patrick Nelms had three hits each. Johnson and Castor Lee each had 3 RBI. Lee, Nelms and Dylan Ladner each homered for the Admirals. Max Barnes got the win.
Softball
George County sweeps: The Lady Rebels (14-8, 4-1) remained in contention for the Region 7-6A title with a pair of wins. George County beat St. Martin 14-6 as Emaleigh Coates, Megan Morse and Neely McLeod all homered. McLeod and Tori Havens each had three hits. Havens had three RBI. Morse, McLeod, and Coates had two RBI each. Morse was the winning pitcher.
The Lady Rebels beat D’Iberville 17-0 as McLeod had three hits and three RBI. Morse had two RBI. Ramey Cochran and Havens each had two RBI. Brooklyn King struck out seven to get the win.
Harrison Central sweeps: Ashley Arnold had two hits and three RBI as the Red Rebelettes (19-3) beat Northeast Jones 6-3 at Jones County Junior College. Melina Seifert got the win. The Red Rebelettes also beat North Pike 6-2 as Amari Ramsey had three hits, Jhericka Strickland added two. Kristin Cade got the win, striking out 13.
St. Patrick sweeps: The Lady Irish (16-2) beat OLA 12-4. Morgan McCrea was 4-for-4 with three RBI, including a homer. Anna Grace Castanedo had two hits and two RBI. Sarah D’Aquilla had two hits, both were homers and had four RBI. Kirsten Walters had three hits. Morgan Redmond (1-0) got the win. The Lady Irish beat Pearl River Central 3-2. Castanedo had two hits. Anna D’Aquilla (15-2) got the win, striking out six.
Comments