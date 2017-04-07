Prep Roundup: Pass Christian hammers Moss Point

Amber Funderburk allowed three hits and striking out four as Pass Christian beat Moss Point 12-1 on Friday night.
Marley Crawford and Brooke Roach collected multiple hits, Roach homered. Roach had three RBI and Crawford added two RBI. Morgan Funderburk scored three runs, Alexis Carter, Crawford, and Bri Smith each scored twice.
West Harrison 8, Gulfport 4: Sarah Cuevas (7-1) allowed four hits and struck out four for the Lady Hurricanes (16-7). Megan Sexton and Sydney-Brooke Sims each had two hits and 1 RBI. Anna Necaise had two hits.
Hancock 6, Biloxi 2: Rylee Swilley struck out nine to lead the Lady Hawks (8-8, 4-1 Region 8-6A). Lana Stallings had three hits and three RBI.
Baseball
Bay High 6, Moss Point 5: Joe Bell’s game-winning RBI single in the seventh lifted the Tigers (13-6, 4-4 Region 8-4A). Addison Gocenski and Dillon Folse each had two hits. Jacob Brady (5-1) got the win.
St. Stanislaus 3, Pass Christian 2: Nick Hertz (5-1) got the win, allowing six hits and striking out eight for the Rockachaws (12-7, 6-2 Region 8-4A). Magruder O’Bannon had two hits and two RBI, Brendan Logan and Sonny Valentine each had two hits.
Biloxi 6, Hancock 2: Trey Shaffer struck out 12 to lead the Indians, allowing no hit in six innings. Tucker Thomas tripled and Jordan O'Keefe doubled for the Indians.
