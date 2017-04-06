High School Sports

April 6, 2017 9:26 PM

Complete rundown: Here’s all of South Mississippi’s college football offers

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Sun Herald

South Mississippi is coming off of a historic football recruiting cycle with its 2017 class. Looking ahead, the signing classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020 may end up being much smaller, but there’s still plenty of college-bound quality on the Coast. Below is a rundown of South Mississippi’s latest four-year offers.

Are we missing an offer? Email sports@sunherald.com.

Be sure to check back often for updates as the Coast’s best earn more offers leading up to national signing day.

CLASS OF 2018

Gulfport LB Karlos Dillard: Nicholls, Army

Harrison Central RB Keon Moore: Texas-San Antonio, Jackson State, Louisiana-Lafayette

Ocean Springs QB Malcolm Magee: Nicholls

CLASS OF 2019

Harrison Central OL Bryce Ramsey: Jackson State, Memphis, Southern Miss

D'Iberville C Louis Paul Smith: Southern Miss

CLASS OF 2020

George County McKinnley Jackson: Louisiana-Lafayette, Ole Miss

