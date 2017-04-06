Complete rundown: Here’s all of South Mississippi’s college football offers

South Mississippi is coming off of a historic football recruiting cycle with its 2017 class. Looking ahead, the signing classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020 may end up being much smaller, but there’s still plenty of college-bound quality on the Coast. Below is a rundown of South Mississippi’s latest four-year offers.
CLASS OF 2018
Gulfport LB Karlos Dillard: Nicholls, Army
Harrison Central RB Keon Moore: Texas-San Antonio, Jackson State, Louisiana-Lafayette
Ocean Springs QB Malcolm Magee: Nicholls
CLASS OF 2019
Harrison Central OL Bryce Ramsey: Jackson State, Memphis, Southern Miss
D'Iberville C Louis Paul Smith: Southern Miss
CLASS OF 2020
George County McKinnley Jackson: Louisiana-Lafayette, Ole Miss
