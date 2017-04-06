Gulfport's Ben Stiglets following Jones County J.C. teammates to D1 program

It’s pretty easy to say Louisiana Tech is getting a winner.
In 24 appearances as a college pitcher at Jones County Junior College, Ben Stiglets has yet to lose a game. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound right-hander is 8-0 this season with a 1.82 ERA. As a freshman on JCJC’s national championship team a year ago, Stiglets boasted a 10-0 record with a 3.63 ERA. Even going back to his time as a standout at Gulfport High, Stiglets compiled a 14-6 record with a 1.94 ERA.
Stiglets is hoping his winning reputation will follow him to the next level after recently committing to the Bulldogs over interest from South Alabama, Northwestern State and others.
Ben Stiglets will extend his baseball career next season at Louisiana Tech University. Well deserved, Ben! pic.twitter.com/cY7wZoFyrN— JCJC Baseball (@JCJCBaseball) April 5, 2017
The former Admiral said Louisiana Tech had a lot of things going for it. For starters, he won’t have to make all new friends. He’s the fourth Bobcat to commit to the Bulldogs, joining George County’s Logan Robbins and Tanner Huddleston, plus Jonathan Parker.
“It helps me out a lot. I’m going to go there knowing people. I think it’ll be a great time,” Stiglets said Thursday. “When I came to Jones it was all about meeting new people. There, I’ll already know people.”
Stiglets is also very familiar with Louisiana Tech’s staff. Assistant coach Travis Creel is an Ocean Springs native who previously spent two seasons at JCJC. Fellow assistant Christian Ostrander has a familiar background as well after previously serving as head coach at both JCJC and Gulfport High.
“We’ve always been close,” Stiglets said of Ostrander. “I like him a lot. He’s a good coach. I know he’s going to treat me right.”
New role
Stiglets believes he could be an innings eater as a starter for the Bulldogs.
“He thinks I’m a guy who is going to get a lot of innings,” Stiglets said of Bulldogs head coach Lane Burroughs. “I can earn my own starting spot.”
What’s LT getting?
Stiglets said his velocity typically fluctuates between 86 and 89 miles-per-hour while mixing a fastball, slider, changeup and his out-pitch, a curveball.
“I can spin a breaking ball really well and I can place my fastball wherever it needs to go,” Stiglets said, asked to describe his pitching arsenal. “I’m not a guy who will overpower hitters, but I compete and can get ground balls.”
