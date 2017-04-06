Prep roundup: Future Mississippi State Bulldog wins golf tournament

D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi was the low medalist at the St. Martin Invitational hosted at the Sunkist Country Club on Thursday. Levi, a Mississippi State commit, shot a 35. Lindsey Wescovich of St. Martin and D’Iberville’s Hassen Dorsey placed second and third with a 47 and 48. D’Iberville won the tournament with an 83, followed by St. Martin (97) and Biloxi (112).
GCHS takes invitational: George County topped 18 other teams to claim Thursday’s Admiral Invitational, hosted at the Great Southern Club. Cy Smith led the Rebels and landed on the All-Tournament team with a 75. Sean Smith (79), River Maskew (84), Noah Maskew (88) and Ethan Mason (122) helped build the Rebels’ score of 326. Gulfport , St. Stanislaus and West Jones all tied with scores of 333. The rest of the leaderboard included Pearl River Central (347), Biloxi (347), East Central (352), Ocean Springs (356), Pascagoula (363), D’Iberville (366), Picayune (370), Hancock (371), St. Martin (376), St. Patrick (377), Gautier (388), Stone (388), Vancleave (406) and Pass Christian (409). Long Beach did not have the four golfers needed to qualify for a team score. In addition to Cy Smith, the All-Tournament Team consisted of Gautier’s Bragg Eplin (79), Picayune’s Cameron Guidry (77), PRC’s Carter Nicholson (74) and the West Jones duo of Logan Pitts (78) and Ethan Dress (78).
