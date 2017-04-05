PRCC hosts All-Star high school games

The South Mississippi All-Star high school basketball games will be Thursday at M.R. White Coliseum on the campus of Pearl River Community College.
There will be four games between squads of players from PRCC’s traditional six-county district: Forrest, Hancock, Jefrerson Davis, Lamar, Marion and Pearl River counties. Other Coast players are also playing in the game.
Play begins at 5 p.m. with the underclassmen girls game, followed by the senior girls at 6 p.m., underclassmen boys at 7 p.m. and senior boys at 8 p.m.
“I think it’s an opportunity to reward the local kids, from our district and surrounding area for their dedication to their high school coaches and their communities,” PRCC women’s coach Scotty Fletcher said in a press release. “It gives the seniors one more opportunity to showcase their talents. It’s a great opportunity for a player that has maybe fallen through the cracks, recruiting-wise.”
Among the senior girls scheduled to play are Bay High’s Jamaya Galloway and LaMiracle Sims of Moss Point. Top boys players scheduled to compete include Harrison Central’s Dajon Whitworth and Chris Moody of Bay High.
