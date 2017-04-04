West Harrison Hurricanes surge past Long Beach

West Harrison’s softball team rallied behind five hits in the bottom of the fourth inning to score five runs. The surge was enough as the Hurricanes topped the Bearcats 8-1 on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes scored four runs before their first out of the inning. Two of the runs came on an Anna Necaise single to right field to give the Hurricanes a 6-1 lead. Necaise later scored on a passed ball to close out the scoring in the fifth with the Hurricanes leading 7-1.
“It was just timely hitting,” Hurricanes coach Brittany Rogers said. “We hit where it was pitched and we made things happen.”
The Hurricanes scored again in the bottom of the sixth inning when Cassady Bradford drove in Marley Sims, who opened the inning with a lead off triple.
Defensively, the Hurricanes overcame a tough spot earlier, as they denied Long Beach a score with the bases loaded with only one out in the third inning. The Hurricanes got the force out at home plate for the second out and ended the inning with a fly ball out in centerfield.
“We worked hard pitching,” Rogers said. “Sarah Cuevas was my pitcher tonight. She hit spots and we played defense behind her. It was a team effort tonight.”
Cuevas gave up five hits and one run on the night. The sophomore picked up her sixth win of the season with only one loss.
“Coach gets in my head and gets me focused,” Cuevas said. “Gotta get ready. Got to hit your spots.”
Megan Sexton, Rebecca Cuevas, Bradford and Sims each contributed two hits.
The Hurricanes improved to 14-7 (3-0 Region 8-5A). The loss puts Long Beach at 7-11 (2-1 8-5A).
Comments