Prep roundup: Gulfport golfers top tournament standings

Gulfport’s girls golf team turned in an impressive showing Monday, winning the Millbrook Golf & Country Club nine-hole tournament with a 95. Pass Christian (107), Long Beach (110), Pearl River Central “A” (113), Gautier (126), Picayune (127) and Pearl River Central “B” (134). Alexis Arnoult led GHS and was the low medalist runner up with a 44. Layla Dubra (51) and Savannah Waugh (53) rounded out the Lady Admirals’ team. Gracie Holly of Long Beach shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors.
Baseball
Lamar Christian 7, Christian Collegiate Academy 2: Japheth Hodges and Jake Ashley both scored runs off of a Brady Carrell single for CCA.
College commitment
Bearcat staying close to home: Long Beach baseball standout Clayton Maxwell recently announced he plans to stay close to home, committing to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Maxwell is a second Bearcat-turned-Bulldog, joining senior teammate Justin Lockey as a MGCCC commit. Heading into Tuesday’s game against West Harrison, Maxwell was leading all LBHS regulars with a .379 batting average, 22 hits, 18 RBIs, and 10 extra-base hits (including eight doubles).
Congratulations to @claytonmaxwell9 on his recent commitment to the @Perk_Baseball bulldogs. @LB_Athletics pic.twitter.com/mCFv158MQa— Shane Rutledge (@ShaneRutledge11) April 1, 2017
