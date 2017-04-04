High School Sports

April 4, 2017 7:59 PM

Prep roundup: Gulfport golfers top tournament standings

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Gulfport’s girls golf team turned in an impressive showing Monday, winning the Millbrook Golf & Country Club nine-hole tournament with a 95. Pass Christian (107), Long Beach (110), Pearl River Central “A” (113), Gautier (126), Picayune (127) and Pearl River Central “B” (134). Alexis Arnoult led GHS and was the low medalist runner up with a 44. Layla Dubra (51) and Savannah Waugh (53) rounded out the Lady Admirals’ team. Gracie Holly of Long Beach shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors.

Baseball

Lamar Christian 7, Christian Collegiate Academy 2: Japheth Hodges and Jake Ashley both scored runs off of a Brady Carrell single for CCA.

College commitment

Bearcat staying close to home: Long Beach baseball standout Clayton Maxwell recently announced he plans to stay close to home, committing to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Maxwell is a second Bearcat-turned-Bulldog, joining senior teammate Justin Lockey as a MGCCC commit. Heading into Tuesday’s game against West Harrison, Maxwell was leading all LBHS regulars with a .379 batting average, 22 hits, 18 RBIs, and 10 extra-base hits (including eight doubles).

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Mississippi State baseball player knows how tough AA ball can be

View more video

Sports Videos