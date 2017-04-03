High School Sports

April 3, 2017 3:35 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Resurrection Catholic baseball freshman Elijah Watts had the best week of his young career last week.

The right-hander, who is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week, threw a no-hitter against Sacred Heart on Friday in a 10-0 win for the Eagles. He struck out 10 in five innings. At the plate, he knocked in two runs and scored twice.

In Tuesday's 11-0 win over Sacred Heart, he scored twice with an RBI.

Watts also provided an RBI in Saturday's 11-0 win over Moss Point.

Resurrection is 13-4 with a 4-0 record in region play.

