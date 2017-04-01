Prep Roundup: Long Beach hammers St. Patrick

Clayton Maxwell had three hits and three RBI to lead Long Beach past St. Patrick 13-2 on Saturday. Justin Lockey hit a two-run homer. Kai VanCourt, Dalton Cook, Austin Allen, and Charlie Wescovich all had two hits. Wescovich hit a three-run homer. Darren Cook got the win for the Bearcats (13-6).
Biloxi 9, Pass Christian 8: Tucker Thomas hit two homers and had four RBI to lead the Indians. Jacob Collier had two hits. Ryan Roch got the win for the Indians.
D’Iberville 7, West Harrison 3: Ocean Gehrmann had three hits, an RBI and scored twice for the Warriors (9-10). Chris Harris had three RBI. Jay Deshong added two RBI. Mike Kozlowski and Nathan Yenne each had two hits. Cade Simon led the Hurricanes with two hits and an RBI. Tate Parker homered.
Ocean Springs 17, Pascagoula 0: Garrett Watson struck out seven. Britt McKay was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI. Malcolm Beaugez added three hits and two RBI.
George County 14, Ocean Springs 4: Austin Cates had two hits and a pair of RBI. Malcolm Beaugez had two hits as the Greyhounds (12-8, 5-1) lost their first Region 8-6A contest.
Bay High 6, Perry Central 5: Cole Brady’s two-run single in the seventh inning was the difference for Bay High. Jacob Brady (4-1) got the win for the Tigers (12-6). Joe Bell had two hits.
Vancleave 10, St. Stanislaus 9: Brendan Logan and Sonny Valentine each had two hits for the Rockachaws, who dropped to 4-2 in Region 8-4A Friday.
St. Stanislaus splits: Nick Areng threw a one-hitter to lead the Rockachaws (10-6) past Hattiesburg 10-0 Saturday. Brendan Logan, JD Rutherford and Levi Knight all had three hits. Sonny Valentine had two. Gulfport beat the Rockachaws 6-5. Magruder O’Bannon had three hits, JD Rutherford added two.
Harrison Central sweeps PRC: The Red Rebels (11-9) beat the Blue Devils 4-2 in Game 1 as P.J. Harrison struck out five. Chaseton Lawton had two hits and an RBI. The Red Rebels won the second contest 5-2 as Jack Sajwaj struck out six. P.J. Harrison had two hits and pair of RBI. Logan Virgilio had two hits.
East Central 13, Greene County 3: Reis Trager had three hits to lead the Hornets. Louis Morgan and Gavin Tanner each had two hits and a pair of RBI. Avery White got the win.
East Central 13, Gautier 0: Heath Ballard allowed only one hit and struck out five for the Hornets. Zachary Graham, Ballard, Blake Duvall, and Rylee Brown each had two RBI.
Gulfport 1, Riverside Academy 0: Castor Lee struck out five in the Admirals’ victory.
Softball
Gulfport 9, West Jones 8: Jessica Lee’s walkoff RBI single was the difference for the Lady Admirals.
Pearl River Central sweeps George County: The Lady Blue Devils won 5-3 and 5-1. Taylor Harris and Jade Latham each earned complete game wins for PRC. Shelby Archer had a monster day for PRC (14-4), delivering two-run and three-run homers in Game 1 and then slugging an RBI-triple in Game 2. PRC has now won 10 straight.
Vancleave 11, Bay High 3: Val Sentelle led Vancleave (9-12, 4-2 Region 8-4A) with two hits and three RBI. Jaelynn Palmer had two hits. Riley Ward added two RBI, Markeisha Brent added one. Gracie Barnett struck out 11 to get the win.
