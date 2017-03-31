Prep Roundup: St. Patrick routs Petal in softball

Anna D'Aquilla struck out seven and allowed four hits as St. Patrick beat Petal 7-1 on Friday night. Marissa Hanley had two hits and an RBI. Morgan McCrea added two RBI for the Lady Irish (13-2).
PRC 3 West Harrison 0:Taylor Harris tossed a two-hitter to lead the Lady Devils at the St. Martin tournament. Jayden Davis, Harlee Davis and Jade Latham each had RBI.
PRC 3, East Central 0: Jade Latham got the shutout victory, Shelby Archer hit a two-run homer for the Lady Devils at the St. Martin Tournament.
North Pike 12, Poplarville 7: Manya Gilmore had a team-high three hits and two RBI, Rakeya Travis added two hits and a pair of RBI for the Lady Hornets (12-4).
Baseball
East Central 10, Bay High 1: Gage Kiser led the Tigers with two hits.
