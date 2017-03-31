Smith, Gulfport no-hit rival Biloxi

GULFPORT Kelsie Smith pitched a perfect game in Gulfport’s 14-0 win over Biloxi on Friday.
The junior denied all fifteen batters she faced.
“I am very excited that I was able to contribute to my team like this,” Smith said.
Gulfport coach Ryan Hodge praised Smith’s performance.
“I’ve been head softball coach for 12 years and five or six years as a baseball coach. This is the first perfect game that I’ve ever experienced. Kelsie threw the ball really well. She deserves this. I can’t be more proud of her.”
Hodge also credited the other Lady Admirals (7-7, 1-2 Region 8-6A) for stepping up against Biloxi (2-14, 0-3).
“We’ve been working on changing our approach at the plate,” said Hodge. “We’ve been working on creating more of an attack mentality at the plate. We’ve hit the ball well all year.
“Last couple of weeks things have fallen for us, and we haven’t pitched great as a staff. Today we got out here and had the right mindset. Our focus has been better than it’s ever been. We hit the ball well, forced them to try to make plays. We strung runs together. I couldn’t be more excited about the way they played today.”
The Lady Admirals scored 14 runs off 14 hits in just four innings. They scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and five more in the fourth.
Lorna Fornea and Sara Lindsey led the Lady Admirals with three hits each. Catherine Burns and Allison Rivers each had two singles.
