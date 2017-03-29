Prep Roundup: West Harrison pitcher perfect against Pascagoula

Anna Necaise struck out three while tossing a perfect game as West Harrison beat Pascagoula 7-0 on Wednesday. Megan Sexton had two hits and two RBIs, while Emily Cuevas hit an RBI-double. WHHS improved to 12-5 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-5A.
George County 8, D’Iberville 4: Brooklyn King got the win for the Lady Rebels. Saige Hebert had three hits and two RBI for the Lady Warriors.
Baseball
Harrison Central 7, Hancock 5: Dillon Morgan had two hits and two RBI. Jack Sajwaj, Brett Hughes and Morgan all had two hits. Brendan Hardy had two RBI. Jordan Harris got the win, striking out seven for the Red Rebels (9-9, 3-3 Region 8-6A).
Long Beach 6, Gautier 1: Austin Allen struck out eight to lead the Bearcats (12-6, 3-1 Region 8-5A). Clayton Maxwell and Justin Lockey had two hits and two RBI.
Tennis
Vancleave 4, St. Stanislaus/OLA 3
Boys Singles: Thomas Healy (SSC) defeated Mason Schlette (V) 6-1, 6-1
Girls Singles: Sophie Endt (V) defeated Hayden Henley (OLA) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0
Girls Doubles 1: Stori Endt-defeated Delaney Moran (V) defeated Claire Escher-Grace Nicaud (OLA) 6-0, 5-7, 1-0
Girls Doubles 2: Victoria Wolf-Isabelle Wolf (OLA) defeated Ashleigh Schlett-Alexis Bertagnolli (V) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0.
Boys Doubles 1: Drew Sumrall-Wade Taliancich (V) defeated Sebastian Walker-Nour Tayara (SSC) 6-2, 6-1.
Boys Doubles 2: Omar Tayara-Kaleb Allen (SSC) defeated William Murphy-Hiram Havard (V) 7-5, 5-7, 1-0.
Mixed Doubles: Luke Langlinais-Madison Ely (V) defeated Jacob Estrada-Paige Palazzo (SSC-OLA) 8-6, 4-6, 1-0.
Biloxi 6, Hancock 1
Boys' singles: Wesley Fontaine (B) wins over Elliott Nolan (H) 7-6,7-5
Boys' Doubles1:Jacob Butera-Ryan Raines (B) over- Asa Grover-Derek McKenzie (H) 6-0, 6-0
Boys' Doubles: Matthew Hodge-Logan Spinnner (B) Luke Davis-Ray Ladner (H) 6-3, 6-0
Mixed Doubles: Raymond Lam/Sydney Fontaine (B) over Laurie Jones/Geoffrey Jones (H), 6-2 6-0
Girls' singles: Abbie Garman (H) over Arie Davis (B) 7-5,6-0
Girls' Doubles 1: Abby Butera-Annabelle Lawson (B) over Kennedy Kingston-Montana Hunt (H) 6-0,6-1
Girls' Doubles 2: Ashland Harbison-Madeline Pitre (B) over Rylee Varnado/Alexa Handie (H) 6-0,6-1
Comments