Three-run fifth propels East Central past Bay

East Central strung together three runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead and held the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way in their 5-2 win over Bay High in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday.
With one out, Josh Avila got the Hornets going with a double to deep center field. Avila moved to third on an errant throw to second base and he scored on an Andrew Seward single to left field to tie the game at 2-2.
Louis Morgan drove in Seward on an infield single to give the Hornets the lead, and Reis Trager scored on a bases loaded walk to close out the fifth inning scoring for the Hornets with a 4-2 lead.
The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead, which held up for four innings.
The Hornets added another run in the seventh, but their defense denied the Tigers at the plate.
“They came out and got after us in the bottom of the first, and it would have been real easy for these guys to fold with our best on the mound,” said Hornets coach Bo Long. “They scored two on him (Colin Danley) in the first. He got a little tougher, and the rest of the team did as well. They followed behind him.
“We found some ways to scratch some runs across, a few drag bunt hits, manufactured runs, and played some great defense,” added Long. “Like I told them, it was a great team win, and we needed it desperately.”
Avila made a big defensive play, snagging a deep hit ball to center field to thwart a Tigers’ rally in the sixth inning.
“It was a very hard hit ball,” Avila said. “I didn’t quite get a good read on it, but I got a good enough one to make a good play on it.”
Trager and Morgan led the Hornets with two hits. Danley (3-3) picked up the win for the Hornets. Cole Brady (4-1) was credited with his first loss of the season.
The Hornets improved to 9-7 (3-2, district). The Tigers moved to 10-5 (2-3, district).
