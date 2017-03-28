Prep roundup: Resurrection softball routs Sacred Heart

Resurrection’s softball team routed Sacred Heart on Tuesday, earning a 26-0 victory. Winning pitcher Gia McElroy allowed one hit while striking out four to improve to 8-3. She also recorded three hits with five RBIs. Cianna Mallette added two hits with five RBIs. Daja Cowan and Drewnae Pickens also recorded two hits. two hits. Shayla King had three hits and three RBIs. Gabby Stallworth and Emily Denmark each tallied one hit and two RBIs.
Long Beach 7, Pascagoula 0: Savannah Bryant was dialed in Tuesday, allowing just four hits in the complete game win. She also struck out eight. Allie Dubuisson led LBHS with a 2-for-3 performance. Kaitlynn McGoey was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Both Faith Peterson and Chelsey Reed tallied RBIs.
Picayune 11, Poplarville 0 (5 inn.): Fresh off of her Sun Herald Player of the Week honor, Picaune’s Megan Dudenhefer tossed a five-inning no-hitter against rival Poplarville on Monday night. The Hornets’ lone base runner in the 11-0 decision came via a hit by pitch. Dudenhefer struck out 12 in the win and also collected a hit. The Maroon Tide combined for 11 hits overall, with Jessica Magee and Devin Frierson each recording two.
West Harrison 7, Gautier 0: West Harrison opened district play Monday with a convincing win. Sarah Cuevas earned the win. Megan Sexton had three hits, including a triple. Emily Cuevas also registered three hits. Marley Sims added two. The win follows a strong week where WHHS beat Hancock 8-4, Theodore 11-5, Baker 8-2 and Mobile Christian 10-1.
Other scores: D’Iberville beat Greene County 3-2 to improve to 6-10; Vancleave 6, Forrest County AHS 5.
Baseball
Long Beach 16, Gautier 0: Justin Lockey struck out seven while allowing just two hits in the complete game win. Clayton Maxwell and Charlie Wescovich each hit doubles, with Logan Sutherlin and Cody Crosby recording three RBIs apiece. Maxwell also had two hits and two RBIs. Wescovich, Kai VanCourt and Dylan Collins also had two RBIs.
Resurrection 11, Sacred Heart 0: Brandon Holiday tossed a complete game one-hitter for RCS, striking out five against two walks. Patrick Lee led RCS with three hits and three RBI’s, including a two-run homer. Ty Tingle and Wes McClain each had two hits.
Pearl River Central 3, Columbia Academy: PRC’s Cade Lee (4-0) surrendered two hits and struck out four in as PRC (14-3) topped Columbia Academy (15-6) on Monday. Josh Kennedy recorded a RBI-double in the second inning and Hayden Dunhurst added one of his own in the third. Caleb Tynes drove in PRC’s third run on a single in the sixth. Both Kennedy and Eli Lee were 2-for-3 with a double.
Stone 3, Bay High 2: Colby Roberson struck out four in the win Monday. Miles Allison and Tre Arrington both went 2-for-3. Allison also earned the save.
Other scores: Newton County Academy 18, Christian Collegiate Academy 0.
Golf
Vancleave girls win another: Vancleave’s girls golf team took first place at Monday’s competition, hosted at Millbrooks Golf and Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs combined for a 176, edging Our Lady Academy (186), host Pearl River Central (234) and Picayune (265). OLA’s Callie Breland took home low medalist honors with an 81. Vancleave’s Abby Wickham and Maggie Pearce tied for second with 88.
Tennis
Biloxi 4, Stone 3: Biloxi’s Wayne Fontaine won boys singles 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Butera and Ryan Raines won boys No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2; Matthew Hodge and Logan Spinner won boys No. 2 doubles 7-5, 7-5; and Abby Butera and Annabelle Lawson won girls No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2. Stone’s Lainey Cunningham won girls singles 6-2, 6-4; Kaylan Bond and Alexis Bond won girls No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-2; and Nick Alexander and Emily Luke combined to win mixed doubles 6-1, 6-4.
