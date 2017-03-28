Prep roundup: Picayune’s Megan Dudenhefer no-hits rival, strikes out 12

Picayune 11, Poplarville 0: Fresh off of her Sun Herald Player of the Week honor, Picaune’s Megan Dudenhefer tossed a five-inning no-hitter against rival Poplarville on Monday night. The Hornets’ lone base runner came via a hit by pitch. Dudenhefer struck out 12 in the win and also collected a hit. The Maroon Tide combined for 11 hits overall, with Jessica Magee and Devin Frierson each recording two.
West Harrison 7, Gautier 0: West Harrison opened district play Monday with a convincing win. Sarah Cuevas earned the win. Megan Sexton had three hits, including a triple. Emily Cuevas also registered three hits. Marley Sims added two. The win follows a strong week where WHHS beat Hancock 8-4, Theodore 11-5, Baker 8-2 and Mobile Christian 10-1.
Other Monday scores: D’Iberville beat Geene County 3-2 to improve to 6-10.
Baseball
Pearl River Central 3, Columbia Academy: PRC’s Cade Lee (4-0) surrendered two hits and struck out four in as PRC (14-3) topped Columbia Academy (15-6). Josh Kennedy recorded a RBI-double in the second inning and Hayden Dunhurst added one of his own in the third. Caleb Tynes drove in PRC’s third run on a single in the sixth. Both Kennedy and Eli Lee were 2-for-3 with a double.
Stone 3, Bay High 2: Colby Roberson struck out four in the win. Miles Allison and Tre Arrington both went 2-for-3. Allison also earned the save.
Golf
Vancleave’s girls golf team took first place at Monday’s competition, hosted at Millbrooks Golf and Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs combined for a 176, edging Our Lady Academy (186), host Pearl River Central (234) and Picayune (265). OLA’s Callie Breland took home low medalist honors with an 81. Vancleave’s Abby Wickham and Maggie Pearce tied for second with 88.
Tennis
Biloxi 4, Stone 3: Biloxi’s Wayne Fontaine won boys singles 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Butera and Ryan Raines won boys No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2; Matthew Hodge and Logan Spinner won boys No. 2 doubles 7-5, 7-5; and Abby Butera and Annabelle Lawson won girls No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2. Stone’s Lainey Cunningham won girls singles 6-2, 6-4; Kaylan Bond and Alexis Bond won girls No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-2; and Nick Alexander and Emily Luke combined to win mixed doubles 6-1, 6-4.
