Prep roundup: Vancleave girls take another tournament by storm

Vancleave’s girls golf team took first place at Monday’s competition, hosted at Millbrooks Golf and Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs combined for a 176, edging Our Lady Academy (186), host Pearl River Central (234) and Picayune (265). OLA’s Callie Breland took home low medalist honors with an 81. Vancleave’s Abby Wickham and Maggie Pearce tied for second with 88.
Tennis
Biloxi 4, Stone 3: Biloxi’s Wayne Fontaine won boys singles 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Butera and Ryan Raines won boys No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2; Matthew Hodge and Logan Spinner won boys No. 2 doubles 7-5, 7-5; and Abby Butera and Annabelle Lawson won girls No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2. Stone’s Lainey Cunningham won girls singles 6-2, 6-4; Kaylan Bond and Alexis Bond won girls No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-2; and Nick Alexander and Emily Luke combined to win mixed doubles 6-1, 6-4.
