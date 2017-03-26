Prep Roundup: Bay High routs Resurrection

Addison Goscinski had three hits, Gage Kiser added two as Bay High beat Resurrection 9-1 on Saturday. Jacob Brady (3-1) got the win for the Tigers (10-4).
Softball
George County 11, Biloxi 2: Neely McLeod had three hits and four RBI to lead the Lady Rebels (11-6). Megan Morse had three hits. Ramey Cochran and Kaitlyn Passeau each had two hits. Hannah Rasberry had two RBI. Ramey Cochran, Tori Havens, and Susie Lebert each had RBI. Brooklyn King got the win, striking out six.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments