St. Stanislaus’ Andrew Elkins makes college decision official

Another one of the Coast’s top soccer players is college bound.
St. Stanislaus standout and Sun Herald All-South Mississippi selection Andrew Elkins signed with Mississippi College on Tuesday.
During his prep career, Elkins proved to be one of the best players in the state. A reliable center back, Elkins also got involved in the offense with regularity, amassing 21 goals and 22 assists in four seasons.
“He’s the first one there and the last to leave,” SSC coach Danny Patton said of Elkins’ work ethic at practice. “He’s there on the weekends. I’m constantly getting calls to come over and open up the stadium. He’ll round up the other guys and they’ll go out and do it on their own.
“He only has one speed and it’s full.”
Elkins was a pivotal player on St. Stanislaus’ four district titles and three consecutive Class 4A state championships.
