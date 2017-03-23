Prep roundup: Harrison Central one-hits rival

Harrison Central blanked Biloxi 12-0 on Thursday. Daijah Richardson led HCHS (12-2) with three hits, including a home run. Jhericka Strickland added in two hits and three RBIs, and Desirea Lindsey recorded a single, triple and four RBIs. Kristen Cade earned the five-inning win, striking out eight and surrendering one hit.
Pass Christian 2, East Central 1: Brianna Smith, Marley Crawford, Michaela Six, Hailey Kincaid and Caleigh Ball each recorded a hit, and Taylor Necaise and Kincaid scored the Pirates’ runs. Amber Funderburk earned the win, surrendering one run on two hits and striking out four.
Baseball
Sylva-Bay Academy 11, Christian Collegiate Academy 1: Cody Hilton scored CCA’s lone run and Micah Spinks collected the RBI.
Golf
Vancleave girls take competition at Sunkist Country Club: Vancleave’s girls golf team won Thursday’s competition at Sunkist Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs combined for a score of 195. Our Lady Academy (198) and host St. Martin (199) placed second and third. Biloxi (213), St. Patrick (214) and Gautier (243) rounded out the team leaderboard. Vancleave’s Abby Wickham and OLA’s Callee Breland were co-low medalists with an 89. St. Martin’s Lindsey Wescovich took third with a 97.
Tennis
Scores: Ocean Springs defeated St. Patrick 6-1; Gulfport defeated Biloxi 4-3.
