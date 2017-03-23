George County’s Logan Robbins lands another NJCAA honor

For the second time this season former George County standout Logan Robbins has been honored by the NJCAA.
On Thursday the Jones County Junior College ace landed his second NCJAA Division II Pitcher of the Week honor. He also earned the award in February.
Despite earning a no-decision in JCJC’s 3-1 win over East Mississippi, Robbins allowed one run against five hits and a walk while striking out 11. Former Gulfport standout Ben Stiglets earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings in relief.
Robbins, a Louisiana Tech signee, is 5-0 on the year with a 2.10 ERA. He has struck out 47 batters in 30 innings against just seven walks.
Southern Miss signee and JCJC teammate Fred Franklin landed the NCJAA’s Player of the Week honor after going 8-for-9 with four runs scored, a home run and a double on the week.
On the year, Franklin is hitting .417 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He has also played errorless in the outfield.
JCJC is 22-0 heading into Saturday’s doubleheader against Northwest.
