St. Martin’s Pavlus leads Coast contingent into Mississippi All-Star Basketball games

Six Coast players will compete in Friday night’s Mississippi All-Star basketball games at Mississippi College.
Bay High’s Tolu Smith and Harrison Central’s Dajon Whitworth will play for the South team, coached by St. Martin’s Charlie Pavlus and Kendrick Davis of Wayne County.
Gulfport’s Dywana Parker, Harrison Central’s Chyna Allen, Moss Point’s Celia Rodgers and St. Martin’s Daphane White will play for the South girls. Parker will also play in the Mississippi All-Star volleyball game later this year.
Pavlus, the Sun Herald’s boys’ basketball coach of the year in 2015, is looking forward to the contest.
“To coach in this game is truly an honor,” Pavlus said. “I have been blessed to coach a lot of great players at St. Martin. Their hard work and determination provided me this opportunity. You don’t get to coach in this game without having success, I would like to thank all of my current and former players for their dedication to our program over the years.
“The top 24 juniors in the state will be playing in this game, and I get to coach 12 of them. It’s more like organize. Our job is to put them in situations where they can be successful based on their skill level. Then, the coaches have to step back and let the All-Stars be All-Stars. This game is not about myself or the other coaches, it’s about the players and their ability to make plays.”
White, who recently committed to Mississippi State, averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots a game. Allen produced 16 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists. Parker averaged eight points and four rebounds. Rodgers averaged nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. On the boys’ side, Whitworth averaged 12 points a game. Smith averaged 13 points and 8.7 rebounds.
The girls’ contest tipoff at 5 p.m., with the boys’ game slated to start at 7 p.m.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments