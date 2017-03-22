Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs edges Biloxi in pitcher’s duel

Max Horner singled home pinch runner Brady Brune in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Biloxi 1-0 on Tuesday. Cooper Brune earned the win, striking out 15 while allowing two hits.
D’Iberville 3, Hancock 2: Jay Deshong tallied a walk-off RBI single to lift the Warriors (7-8, 2-1). Justin Husley (2-0) struck out five in the win.
East Central 2, St. Stanislaus 1: Colin Danley pitched EC (8-6) past St. Stanislaus, striking out nine in the win. Danley, Louis Morgan, Dawson Hall and Gavin Tanner all went 1-for-3 with Morgan and Hall picking up doubles. Blake Duvall added an RBI.
West Harrison 6, Gautier 2: Lawson Capers recorded two hits, Taylor Woodcock collected two hits and an RBI and Cade Simon hit a homer along with an RBI single. Nathan VanNorman also recorded a hit and an RBI. Tyler Jones earned the win, striking out seven without surrendering a hit in five innings.
Gulfport 6, George County 0: Gulfport’s Blake Johnson had 12 strikeouts and pitched a complete game shutout.
Girl’s golf
Hancock girls take 6A District Championship: HHS won at the Great Southern Golf Club with a 97. Gulfport B (106), Gulfport A (107), Biloxi A (123) and Hancock B (128) rounded out the team finishes. Hancock’s Katelynn Altese (41) was joined on the all-tournament team by Gulfport’s Alexis Arnoult (48) and Savannah Waugh (49).
Softball
East Central 11, Vancleave 0: East Central used four triples in the first two innings to top VHS in six innings. Taylor Lawson struck out five in the complete-game win. Maddison Smith and Kaley Salter registered hits for VHS (5-9, 1-2). Madison Parker was 3-for-4 with two triples and Maranda Busby was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Pass Christian 15, FCAHS 2: Morgan Funderburk led the Pirates, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Brooke Roach went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and six RBIs. Brianna Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple. Amber Funderburk picked up the win, striking out 12.
Long Beach 11, Biloxi 0: The Bearcats scored in five of seven innings Tuesday to rout Biloxi. Savannah Bryant struck out four in the pitcher’s circle for LBHS (5-7). She also went 2-for-3 with a triple. Malayna Cruz led LBHS with a 2-for-4 performance, driving in three runs. Faith Peterson and Amaris McGoey drove in two runs each. Dayna Jordan also recorded two hits.
George County 5, St. Martin 2: Brooklyn King got the win for the Lady Rebels (10-5, 1-0 Region 7-6A). Tori Havens had two RBIs. Kaitlyn Passeau, Hannah Rasberry each had an RBI.
