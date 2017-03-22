High School Sports

March 22, 2017 6:59 PM

Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs edges Biloxi in pitcher’s duel

By James Jones and Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

Max Horner singled home pinch runner Brady Brune in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Biloxi 1-0 on Tuesday. Cooper Brune earned the win, striking out 15 while allowing two hits.

D’Iberville 3, Hancock 2: Jay Deshong tallied a walk-off RBI single to lift the Warriors (7-8, 2-1). Justin Husley (2-0) struck out five in the win.

East Central 2, St. Stanislaus 1: Colin Danley pitched EC (8-6) past St. Stanislaus, striking out nine in the win. Danley, Louis Morgan, Dawson Hall and Gavin Tanner all went 1-for-3 with Morgan and Hall picking up doubles. Blake Duvall added an RBI.

West Harrison 6, Gautier 2: Lawson Capers recorded two hits, Taylor Woodcock collected two hits and an RBI and Cade Simon hit a homer along with an RBI single. Nathan VanNorman also recorded a hit and an RBI. Tyler Jones earned the win, striking out seven without surrendering a hit in five innings.

Gulfport 6, George County 0: Gulfport’s Blake Johnson had 12 strikeouts and pitched a complete game shutout.

Girl’s golf

Hancock girls take 6A District Championship: HHS won at the Great Southern Golf Club with a 97. Gulfport B (106), Gulfport A (107), Biloxi A (123) and Hancock B (128) rounded out the team finishes. Hancock’s Katelynn Altese (41) was joined on the all-tournament team by Gulfport’s Alexis Arnoult (48) and Savannah Waugh (49).

Softball

East Central 11, Vancleave 0: East Central used four triples in the first two innings to top VHS in six innings. Taylor Lawson struck out five in the complete-game win. Maddison Smith and Kaley Salter registered hits for VHS (5-9, 1-2). Madison Parker was 3-for-4 with two triples and Maranda Busby was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Pass Christian 15, FCAHS 2: Morgan Funderburk led the Pirates, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Brooke Roach went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and six RBIs. Brianna Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple. Amber Funderburk picked up the win, striking out 12.

Long Beach 11, Biloxi 0: The Bearcats scored in five of seven innings Tuesday to rout Biloxi. Savannah Bryant struck out four in the pitcher’s circle for LBHS (5-7). She also went 2-for-3 with a triple. Malayna Cruz led LBHS with a 2-for-4 performance, driving in three runs. Faith Peterson and Amaris McGoey drove in two runs each. Dayna Jordan also recorded two hits.

George County 5, St. Martin 2: Brooklyn King got the win for the Lady Rebels (10-5, 1-0 Region 7-6A). Tori Havens had two RBIs. Kaitlyn Passeau, Hannah Rasberry each had an RBI.

