Softball roundup: PRC, Poplarville show up strong on the road

The Pearl River Central softball team rolled to an 11-1 win at Resurrection Monday night.
PRC improved to 8-4 overall behind a complete game from pitcher Jayden Davis, who allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out 4.
PRC’s Madison Gower had three hits, including a two-run inside-the-park homer. Taylor Kauzlarich, Beth Spiers, Jade Latham, and Shelby Archer also had three hits.
St. Patrick 13, Perry Central 0: The Lady Irish improved to 8-2 behind a five-inning shutout from Anna D’Aquilla, who struck out nine, walked none and allowed two hits.
Marissa Hanley knocked in three runs for the Irish and Anna Grace Castanedo was 3-for-3. Morgan McCrea, Raven Blackwell and Sarah D’Aquilla each had two hits.
Poplarville 15, Sumrall 4: The Lady Hornets (11-3) pounded out 15 runs for a five-inning win on the road Monday night.
Rakeya Travis, Samantha Shields and Paige Benjamin each had three hits. Shields hit a single, a double and a triple on her way to a 4-RBI performance.
Harley Blanchard picked up the win in two innings of relief.
Other prep scores: Gulfport 9, OLA 5; D’Iberville 19, Pascagoula 3.
JuCo softball
The No. 6 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College softball team swept a top-20 showdown with No. 17 Northeast on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs (20-7, 9-1 MACJC) extended their win streak to seven, dropping the Lady Tigers (17-11, 5-5) by scores of 7-0 and 6-1 at Biloxi High School.
“We played with so much confidence tonight, both games,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said in a press release. “We set a great tone and just stayed with it. It was awesome.”
Gulf Coast is scheduled to return to action Saturday with a doubleheader against Holmes, starting at noon at Biloxi High School.
Nora Keehn struck out nine in the first game to improve to 9-3. It was her third shutout of the season.
Brittney Triplett got two more hits in the nightcap, extending her hit streak to seven. She has multiple hits in six of those, including four straight.
