Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

The Ocean Springs baseball team had a nice week with senior left-hander Garrett Crochet playing a big role.
Crochet, who is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week, provided a win and a save on the mound and also hit a big home run last week.
Crochet was the winning pitcher in the 2-0 victory over DeSoto Central on Thursday. He struck out four and gave up four hits in seven innings.
In Wednesday’s 4-3 win over South Panola, Crochet hit a two-run homer and earned the save.
Crochet is 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA in six appearances this year for the Greyhounds (8-7).
