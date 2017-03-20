High School Sports

March 20, 2017 2:04 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

The Ocean Springs baseball team had a nice week with senior left-hander Garrett Crochet playing a big role.

Crochet, who is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week, provided a win and a save on the mound and also hit a big home run last week.

Crochet was the winning pitcher in the 2-0 victory over DeSoto Central on Thursday. He struck out four and gave up four hits in seven innings.

In Wednesday’s 4-3 win over South Panola, Crochet hit a two-run homer and earned the save.

Crochet is 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA in six appearances this year for the Greyhounds (8-7).

