Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

St. Martin freshman Kamryn Carcich is the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week following a standout performance at the plate.
On Tuesday, she hit a game-winning 3-run home run in an 11-8 win over West Harrison. For the game, she was 2-for-4 and also scored two runs. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings.
In Friday’s 5-0 win over Raleigh at the Clarkdale Tournament, she was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple.
On Saturday at Clarkdale, she was 2-for-2 with a triple in an 11-1 win over Mendenhall. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out three in four innings, allowing two hits and a run.
