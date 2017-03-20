High School Sports

March 20, 2017 1:57 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

St. Martin freshman Kamryn Carcich is the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week following a standout performance at the plate.

On Tuesday, she hit a game-winning 3-run home run in an 11-8 win over West Harrison. For the game, she was 2-for-4 and also scored two runs. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings.

In Friday’s 5-0 win over Raleigh at the Clarkdale Tournament, she was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple.

On Saturday at Clarkdale, she was 2-for-2 with a triple in an 11-1 win over Mendenhall. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out three in four innings, allowing two hits and a run.

