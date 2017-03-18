Prep Roundup: Long Beach, Pass Christian split doubleheader

Darren Cook struck out seven to help Long Beach salvage a doubleheader against Pass Christian on Saturday. The Bearcats won game one 6-4, as Scotty Spears earned his fourth save. Clayton Maxwell and Justin Lockey had two hits each. Dalton Cook added two RBI. Dylan Bursell RBI double. V.J. Swanier threw a one-hitter as Pass Christian won game two 3-0.
Picayune 4, St. Stanislaus 3: Magruder O’Bannon had two hits, including a homer to lead the Rochachaws (7-4). Sonny Valentine had two hits. J.D. Rutherford had an RBI.
Bay High 9, Perry Central 3: Gage Kiser had two hits and pair of RBI to lead the Tigers. Dalton Dore (2-0) got the win.
Pearl River Central sweeps Poplarville: PRC won game one 14-3 Cade Lee (3-0) got the win. Lee also had 4 RBI and Dunhurst added a 3-run HR and 4 RBI. Austen Izzio, Conner Holston, and Caleb Tynes with two hits each. the Blue Devils took game two 9-4 as Austen Izzio (3-0) struck out five. Blake Craft got the save. Tristan Schlottman and Mason Treat had two hits each. Hayden Dunhurst hit a grand slam, Eli Lee added a two run homer.
Vancleave 7, Mooreville 6: Colton Hipp had two RBI to lead the Bulldogs (7-5). Trevor Davis had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.
New Hope 2, Ocean Springs 0: Britt McKay had two hits in the loss for Ocean Springs (8-7).
Softball
OLA sweeps West Marion: Dallas Blaker homer, drove in two runs and struck out 11 as the Lady Crescents won game one 10-5. Grace Breisacher had three hits and two RBI. Morgan Ulrich added two hits and pair of RBI. OLA (10-1, Region 8-2A) took game two 12-4, as Carsen Cuevas went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Breisacher added three hits and two RBI. Blaker had two hits, pair of RBI and struck out 11.
St. Patrick 1, Germantown 0: Anna D’Aquilla struck out eight and allowed four hits for the Lady Irish (7-2). Kirstin Walters’ RBI single in the sixth was the difference.
St. Martin wins three: The Lady Jackets (8-5) won three games at the Clarkdale Tournament this weekend. St. Martin beat Raleigh 5-0 as Kamryn Carcich had two hits and two RBI. Raven Beebe got the win, striking out six. St. Martin defeated Enterprise 3-0 as Beebe got the win, striking out six. Katelynn Carcich had two hits and two RBI. Shelby Gruich added two RBI. The Lady Jackets pounded Mendenhall 11-1, with Kamryn Carcich getting the win and also drove in two runs. Meagan Beaugez had four RBI, Briana Zapata added three RBI. Katelynn Carcich hit a homer.
Pascagoula wins once at Spring Fling: Cecily Johnson got the win as Pascagoula beat Southeast Lauderdale 2-1. Jakayla Jackson tripled. Mendenhall beat the Lady Panthers 6-5 despite Amaya Hawkins’ three-run homer and single. Choctaw County beat Pascagoula 5-4. Victoria Nettles had a double and two RBI in the loss.
