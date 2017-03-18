Hancock takes Millbrook Invitational

Hancock’s girls golf team turned in an impressive performance Thursday to take the Millbrook Invitational at the Diamondhead Country Club.
Hancock shot a 106 to edge Gautier (115) and St. Martin (116). The Lady Hawks team consists of Izzy Scardino, Kerringten Perkins and Katelynn Altese. Pearl River Central (128), Hancock “B” (130), PRC “B” (137) and Picayune (137) rounded out the field.
Altese was the event’s low medalist with a 46. Sarah Laganga (53) and Olivia Derbyshire (55) rounded out the Millbrook Invitational All-Tournament Team.
