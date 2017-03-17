Our Lady Academy, Bay High needed extra innings to settle rivalry

Our Lady Academy scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat cross-town rival Bay High 8-7 on Friday night.
With one out and runners on second and third bases, Carsen Cuevas singled in right field to lead Lady Crescents (9-1), who have won eight consecutive games.
The Crescents started the bottom of the eighth trailing 7-5. Two Bay High throwing errors in the inning led to Lady Crescent scores.
“We got more than we bargained for tonight,” said OLA coach Bruce Blaker. “Carsen Cuevas came up big, we ran the bases well, and we did what we needed to do, and I’m really proud of the kids. We’re off to a 9-1 start.
“We’re one pitch away from being 10-0,” added Blaker. “We lost one ballgame to Clarksdale on a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. We have an amazing team. It’s grit. The girls have bought into the game plan. They’ve worked their butts off. They believe in the game plan. They believe in themselves.”
Bay High opened the game with three hits for a 2-0 lead. OLA scored three runs to lead 3-2.
Bay High scored twice in the second and one in the fourth, leading 5-3.
OLA rallied in the bottom of the fourth, scoring twice to tie the game at 5-5.
The game eventually went to extra innings.
Bay High scored twice in the eighth for a 7-5 lead. Dallas Eden’s RBI double and Lizzie Weems’ RBI single were the Lady Tigers’ runs.
“In crucial times, they made plays and they put the ball in play, and we didn’t,” said Bay High coach Wali Shabazz. “That’s how it is. I told the girls that these are the kind of games you want to play in. You don’t want to be in games that are lopsided. You want to be in a game when it’s a cross-town rival and it’s back and forth.”
Dallas Blaker earned the win, pitching a complete game for OLA.
