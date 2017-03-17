Prep Roundup: Biloxi hammers Terry

Biloxi put up a four-run second and a three-run fourth to roll past Terry 7-1 on Friday. Gabe Garza led the Indians (10-4) with three hits including a double. Tucker Thomas sparked the Indians' offense in the fourth with a loud three-run double off the left field wall. Alex Warner pitched the final six inning in relief of starter Nick Skaggs, surrendering just one run and striking out two for his first win of the season. Both teams combined for nine errors in the contest.
St. Stanislaus 7, Moss Point 1: Nick Hertz (3-1) got the win, allowing two hits and struck out 12. MaGruder O’Bannon with three hits and three RBI. Sonny Valentine had two hits, Riley Benvenutti had two RBI for the Rockachaws (7-3, 2-0 Region 8-4A).
St. Martin 5, McComb 2: Christian Thomas struck out seven to get the win, Travis Hilton with the save for the Yellow Jackets (8-3). Cameron Locke had two hits.
Harrison Central 7, Pascagoula 0: Jordan Harris struck out six to lead the Red Rebels (6-7) on Friday. Dillion Morgan hit a homer and had four RBI. P.J. Harrison, Chaseton Lawton, Brendan Hardy and Harris all had two hits.
Vancleave 3, Bay High 1: Colton Hipp and Gavin McKerchie each had RBI for the Bulldogs.
Christian Collegiate Academy sweeps Bayshore Academy: Cody Hilton’s walk-off, two-run homer led the Bulldogs to a 8-7 win. CCA won game two 8-0.
Harrison Central 3, New Hope 2: T.J. Harrison got the win on Thursday. D’Artagnan Hawthorne earned the save, striking out three.
Softball
Pass Christian 7, Biloxi 4: Brooke Roach drove in 6 runs on two hits, including a homer. Amber Funderburk earned the win, striking out eight.
Basketball
Mississippi sweeps Alabama: Myah Taylor scored 25 points as Mississippi won the girls All-Star game 93-86 on Friday at Alabama State University. Pascagoula’s Jailin Cherry scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Moss Point’s LaMiracle Sims scored five points and grabbed six rebounds as Mississippi has won three of the last four games. Taylor, a Mississippi State signee, was the game’s MVP for Mississippi. Mississippi also won the Boys’ game 96-91.
