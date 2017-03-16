High School Sports

March 16, 2017 8:06 PM

Prep roundup: Garrett Crochet pitches Ocean Springs past DeSoto Central

By Patrick Ochs and James Jones

Sun Herald

Left-hander Garrett Crochet turned in a gem of a pitching performance Thursday, tossing a complete game shutout in Ocean Springs’ 2-0 win over DeSoto Central. Crochet scattered four hits and struck out four in the victory. Cooper Brune and Britt McKay each recorded a double and an RBI for the Greyhounds (8-6). Garrett Watson also recorded a double.

Harrison Central 2, DeSoto Central 1: D’Artagnan Hawthorne’s walk-off RBI single in the seventh lifted Harrison Central over DeSoto Central 2-1 on Wednesday at the Battle of the Beach tournament. Brett Hughes got the win, allowing four hits for the Red Rebels (4-7).

Ocean Springs 4, South Panola 3: Crochet hit a two-run homer for the Greyhounds (7-6) on Wednesday. Malcolm Beaugez hit a homer, Brune added an RBI double. Chance Goley got the win, Crochet the save.

St. Stanislaus 6, Moss Point 4: Levi Knight got the win Wednesday, allowing four hits and striking out three for the Rockachaws (6-3, 1-0 Region 8-4A). Jack Putnum had two RBIs, MacGruder O’Bannon had two RBIs. Ian Wadsworth doubled.

D’Iberville 7, Hernando 4: Grant Cofield earned his first win of the season Wednesday and Trey Brady got the save for the Warriors (6-6). Mike Kozlowski had two hits, Brent Gilbert added two RBIs. Nathan Yennie, Trey Forsythe, Eric Thacker all had RBIs.

Biloxi 6, Buckhorn, Ala. 5: Gavin Schmidt’s two-run RBI single was the difference Wednesday as the Indians prevailed. Tucker Thomas had two hits, including a homer to lead the Indians.

Tennis

Biloxi 4, St. Martin 3: Biloxi’s tennis team defeated St. Martin, 4-3, on Thursday: Biloxi’s Wesley Fontaine defeated Austin McCollam 6-0, 6-0 in boys singles; St. Martin’s Vivona Giorgi defeated Arie Davis 6-0, 6-0 in girls singles; Biloxi’s Matthew Hodge and Logan Spinner defeated Emrik Allen and Maddex Krause 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 boys doubles; Biloxi’s Amis McMillan and Caleb Majerus defeated Gian Porretta and Kaleb Wilkinson 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 boys doubles; St. Martin’s Christine Dalton and Bayley Askin defeated Abby Butera and Anabelle Lawson 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 girls doubles; St. Martin’s Bric Harrison and Scarlett Harrison defeated Madeline Pitre and Ashland Harbison 6-2, 6-4 in No. 2 girls doubles; and Biloxi’s Sydney Fontaine and Raymond Lam defeated Gavin Denton and Delynsi Chi 6-2, 7-5 in mixed doubles.

Biloxi 5, Long Beach 2: On Wednesday: Biloxi won boys singles, Ryan Raines over A.J. Scafide (6-2, 6-2); Long Beach won girls singles, Nathalie Salvador over Skye Nelson (6-0, 6-1); Biloxi won No. 1 boys doubles, Jacob Butera and Matthew Hodge over Thomas Boettner and John Frye (6-0, 6-0); Biloxi won No. 2 boys doubles, Wesley Fontaine and Logan Spinner over Jackson Dulaney and Anderson Dulaney (6-1, 6-0); Long Beach won No. 1 girls doubles, Emory Hillman and Linsey Stringer over Ella Mitchell and Madeline Pitre (6-2, 6-1); Biloxi won No. 2 girls doubles, Abby Butera and Aerie Davis over Kaitlyn Brewer and Sage Barnett (7-6, 6-4); Biloxi won mixed doubles, Sydney Fontaine and Raymond Lam over Reagan Picchi and Andrew McMillan (6-0, 6-3). Biloxi’s Amis McMillan, Vincent Bui, Caleb Majerus, and Austin Spinner also won matches.

