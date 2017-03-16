St. Martin’s Ed Simpson, Middle Tennessee pull off upset of Minnesota

St. Martin’s Ed Simpson made the most of his second shot at the NCAA Tournament.
A year ago an injury prior to the Conference USA Tournament sidelined the former Yellow Jacket for March Madness.
He got another shot Thursday and didn’t disappoint.
Simpson made a couple big 3-pointers to help 12-seed Middle Tennessee upset 5-seed Minnesota 81-72.
MTSU (31-4) will play 4-seed Butler (24-8), which beat Winthrop 76-64 in the first round, on Saturday.
Simpson, who is a junior guard, converted both of his 3-point attempts and finished 2-for-3 from the floor. He also chipped in an assist.
Reggie Upshaw and Giddy Potts led MTSU with 19 and 15 points respectively. JaCorey Williams and Brandon Walters added 13 and 10 points.
Simpson entered the game averaging 3.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Last year, the Blue Raiders knocked off 2-seed Michigan State, 90-81, before falling to 10-seed Syracuse 75-50.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
