Prep Roundup: Harrison Central slips past DeSoto Central

D’Artagnan Hawthorne’s walk-off RBI single in the seventh lifted Harrison Central over DeSoto Central 2-1 on Wednesday at the Battle of the Beach tournament. Brett Hughes got the win, allowing four hits for the Red Rebels (4-7).
Ocean Springs 4, South Panola 3: Garrett Crochet hit a two-run homer for the Greyhounds (7-6). Malcolm Beaugez hit a homer, Cooper Brune added an RBI double. Chance Goley got the win, Crochet the save.
St. Stanislaus 6, Moss Point 4: Levi Knight got the win, allowing four hits and striking out three for the Rockachaws (6-3, 1-0 Region 8-4A). Jack Putnum had two RBI, MacGruder O’Bannon had two RBI. Ian Wadsworth doubled.
Tennis
Biloxi 5, Long Beach 2
▪ Biloxi won Boys' Singles:Ryan Raines over A. J. Scafide (6-2,6-2).
▪ Long Beach won Girls' Singles:Nathalie Salvador over (B)Skye Nelson (6-0,6-1).
▪ Biloxi won Boys Doubles 1: Jacob Butera & Matthew Hodge over (LB)Thomas Boettner and John Frye-(6-0,6-0)
▪ Biloxi won Boys Doubles 2: Wesley Fontaine & Logan Spinner over Jackson Dulaney and Anderson Dulaney (6-1, 6-0)
▪ Long Beach won Girls Doubles 1-(LB)Emory Hillman and Linsey Stringer over (B)Ella Mitchell/Madeline Pitre (6-2, 6-1)
▪ Biloxi won Girls Doubles 2-(B) Abby Butera and Aerie Davis over (LB) Kaitlyn Brewer and Sage Barnett (7-6,6-4)
▪ Biloxi won Mixed Doubles-(B)-Sydney Fontaine and Raymond Lam over (LB) Reagan Picchi and Andrew McMillan-6-0/6-3
▪ Biloxi's Amis McMillan, Vincent Bui, Caleb Majerus, and Austin Spinner also won matches.
Comments