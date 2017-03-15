High School Sports

March 15, 2017 8:30 PM

Prep Roundup: Harrison Central slips past DeSoto Central

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

D’Artagnan Hawthorne’s walk-off RBI single in the seventh lifted Harrison Central over DeSoto Central 2-1 on Wednesday at the Battle of the Beach tournament. Brett Hughes got the win, allowing four hits for the Red Rebels (4-7).

Ocean Springs 4, South Panola 3: Garrett Crochet hit a two-run homer for the Greyhounds (7-6). Malcolm Beaugez hit a homer, Cooper Brune added an RBI double. Chance Goley got the win, Crochet the save.

St. Stanislaus 6, Moss Point 4: Levi Knight got the win, allowing four hits and striking out three for the Rockachaws (6-3, 1-0 Region 8-4A). Jack Putnum had two RBI, MacGruder O’Bannon had two RBI. Ian Wadsworth doubled.

Tennis

Biloxi 5, Long Beach 2

▪ Biloxi won Boys' Singles:Ryan Raines over A. J. Scafide (6-2,6-2).

▪ Long Beach won Girls' Singles:Nathalie Salvador over (B)Skye Nelson (6-0,6-1).

▪ Biloxi won Boys Doubles 1: Jacob Butera & Matthew Hodge over (LB)Thomas Boettner and John Frye-(6-0,6-0)

▪ Biloxi won Boys Doubles 2: Wesley Fontaine & Logan Spinner over Jackson Dulaney and Anderson Dulaney (6-1, 6-0)

▪ Long Beach won Girls Doubles 1-(LB)Emory Hillman and Linsey Stringer over (B)Ella Mitchell/Madeline Pitre (6-2, 6-1)

▪ Biloxi won Girls Doubles 2-(B) Abby Butera and Aerie Davis over (LB) Kaitlyn Brewer and Sage Barnett (7-6,6-4)

▪ Biloxi won Mixed Doubles-(B)-Sydney Fontaine and Raymond Lam over (LB) Reagan Picchi and Andrew McMillan-6-0/6-3

▪ Biloxi's Amis McMillan, Vincent Bui, Caleb Majerus, and Austin Spinner also won matches.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch

View more video

Sports Videos