Prep roundup: Long Beach’s Justin Lockey fans 11

Long Beach’s Justin Lockey struck out 11 and added two hits of his own to lift the Bearcats past Wayne County 4-3 on Tuesday at Jones County Junior College. Dylan Collins hit an RBI-double and Scotty Spears continued to be a reliable closer, earning his third save.
St. Martin 5, Madison Ridgeland Academy 4: Leif Moore improved to 1-0 for St. Martin (7-3), striking out five in seven innings. Landon Pankonin hit a two-run homer. Isaac Williams hit two singles and Nik Vollmuth recorded an RBI-double.
Central Christian 14, Christian Collegiate Academy 3: Micah Spinks scored two runs and drove in a third for CCA. Bryant Carrell also scored a run and Jake Ashley recorded an RBI.
West Harrison 13, Olive Branch 5: The West Harrison baseball team got off to a hot start in the Battle at the Beach Tournament. Brandon Parker went 3-for-3 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs for WHHS (9-2). Kasey Donaldson and Cade Smith both had homers as well. Simon knocked in three runs. Lawson Capers, who also had an RBI at the plate, picked up the win to improve to 5-0.
Other Tuesday scores: St. Martin 5, Madison Ridgeland Academy 4; Hattiesburg 4, PRC 1
Other Monday scores: George County 3, Buckhorn 3; Olive Branch 6, Biloxi 5.
Softball
Pearl River Central 11, Stone 1: Taylor Harris struck out six and allowed just one earned run. Shelby Archer led PRC (6-4) with three hits. Autumn McNeely, Taylor Kauzlarich and Keigan Pearson each had two hits.
East Central 10, Forrest County AHS 0 (5 inn.): Taylor Lawson improved to 3-1 on the year with the win for ECHS (7-1). Madison Wall led East Central with four RBIs including an inside-the-park home run. Kayla Collins also hit two doubles.
Poplarville 12, Picayune 8: Rakeya Davis hit two homers and knocked six runs as Poplarville picked up the win Monday night. Aislyn Andrews also knocked in two runs for the Hornets (7-3). Victoria Pertuit was the winning pitcher.
Other scores: Central Christian 13, Christian Collegiate Academy 1; St. Patrick 23, West Marion 0.
Golf
Vancleave girls win invitational: Vancleave’s girls golf team won Tuesday’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, hosted at Sunkist Country Club. The Lady Bulldogs combined for a 92, followed by St. Martin (103), Pass Christian (111) and Gulfport (113). Vancleave’s Abby Wiskham and Maggie Pierce shot 45 and 47 respectively to earn the low medalist honors.
