Bay High hoops star to play college ball close to home

Bay High senior forward Galen Smith Jr. announced Monday night that he has verbally committed to play basketball at Xavier University in New Orleans.
He and his brother, Tolu Smith, have drawn significant interest from Division I programs with both players putting together impressive campaigns during the 2016-17 season.
Galen, who is 6-foot-7, averaged 9.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game to help lead the Tigers to a Region 8-4A title and a Sun Herald No. 1 ranking. Bay High finished the season 25-6.
Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Miss have all shown interest in both Galen Smith Jr. and his brother. The Smith brothers both hit 4-inch growth spurts during the summer of 2016.
Tolu, who stands 6-foot-9, averaged 13.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a junior this season.
While Tolu is more of a true post player, Galen can play more on the perimeter.
Galen won't be the only Coast product on the Xavier roster. Former D'Iberville forward Evan Howard was a freshman on the Gold Rush roster this season.
Xavier features some of the best facilities for a basketball program on the NAIA level. The Gold Rush play in the Convocation Center, which is a 3,937-facility located on the school's campus.
Comments