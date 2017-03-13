Prep roundup: West Harrison gets off to hot start in tourney

The West Harrison baseball team got off to a hot start in the Battle at the Beach Tournament.
The Hurricanes topped Olive Branch 13-5 to improve to 9-2.
Brandon Parker went 3-for-3 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs. Kasey Donaldson and Cade Smith both had homers as well. Simon knocked in three runs.
Lawson Capers, who also had an RBI at the plate, picked up the win to improve to 5-0.
Other scores: George County 3, Buckhorn 3; Olive Branch 6, Biloxi 5.
Softball
Poplarville 12, Picayune 8: Rakeya Davis hit two homers and knocked six runs as Poplarville picked up the win Monday night. Aislyn Andrews also knocked in two runs for the Hornets (7-3). Victoria Pertuit was the winning pitcher.
