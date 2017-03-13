Sun Herald Top 10: George County girls continue success

George County’s softball team has had plenty of success lately. The Lady Rebels ripped through the state’s 5A/6A slow-pitch tournament in the fall, finishing runner-up to powerhouse Neshoba Central.
George County (8-3) enters the week ranked fifth in a stacked Sun Herald Top 10 field. Their lone losses this season have come against 6A foes Brandon and Tupelo, in addition to Baker out of Mobile, Alabama.
“Pitching and defense have really been our strong points,” GCHS coach Keith Essary said before Monday’s game at Greene County. “Our bats are pretty good but when they’re bad, they’re bad. In the losses to Tupelo and Baker, that’s what hurt us, the hitting and errors.”
GCHS sprinted out of the gate this year with a 4-0 mark.
Essary pointed to pitchers Megan Morse and Brooklyn King as catalysts for the team’s continued success.
“(Morse) continues to be a leader. That was one thing that has gotten us going, especially Saturday. She realizes they all look up to her,” Essary said. “Saturday she threw a one-hitter and Brooklyn King threw a no-hitter.
“It’s easy to win when you have those kinds of performances.”
With the exception of Brandon’s shutout victory, GCHS has scored at least three runs in every game. Still, Essary would like to see more consistency from his team’s offense. GCHS played Greene County on Monday and will play Baker, Biloxi, Petal and Florence this week before opening Region 7-6A play against St. Martin on March 21.
“If we show up ready to play and we hit like I know we can, we’re hard to beat,” Essary said.
The top half of the Sun Herald’s softball poll remained unchanged, with No. 1 Harrison Central (7-2), No. 2 St. Patrick (5-1), No. 3 East Central (6-1), No. 4 Ocean Springs (11-2) and George County. Pearl River Central (5-4) is the lone newcomer this week, joining No. 6 Picayune (6-1-1), No. 9 Pass Christian (4-2) and West Harrison (5-4) and Poplarville (6-3), which are both tied for seventh.
Baseball poll
The baseball rankings have a new No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Despite taking their first loss on the young season, No. 1 Gulfport (9-1) swapped spots with No. 2 West Harrison (8-2).
No. 5 Biloxi (7-3), No. 4 Pearl River Central (8-2) and No. 3 George County (8-3) all shuffled around this week. Ocean Springs (5-6) and Long Beach (6-4) are tied at No. 6, with No. 8 St. Martin (6-3) and No. 9 Vancleave (5-4) close behind. St. Stanislaus (5-3) and Bay 6-2) enter the week tied at No. 10.
Most of the Coast’s top teams will remain busy this week as the inaugural Battle at the Beach runs through Saturday.
Tuesday’s schedule includes the following games:
▪ At Biloxi: Theodore vs. Southaven, noon; George County vs. Southaven, 2:30 p.m.; Biloxi vs. Resurrection, 5 p.m.; and West Harrison vs. Hernando, 7:30 p.m.
▪ At Ocean Springs: MRA vs. Hernando, noon; MRA vs. St. Martin, 2:30 p.m.; Hancock vs. Tupelo, 5 p.m.; Ocean Springs vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.
▪ At Gulfport: Olive Branch vs. Madison St. Joe, 2:30 p.m.; DeSoto Central vs. Madison St. Joe, 5 p.m.
▪ At D’Iberville: South Panola vs. Buckhorn, 5 p.m.; South Panola vs. D’Iberville, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Herald softball Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
7-2
1
2. St. Patrick (27)
5-1
2
3. East Central (24)
6-1
3
4. Ocean Springs (20)
11-2
4
5. George County (17)
8-3
5
6. Picayune (16)
6-1-1
7
T7. West Harrison (11)
5-4
8
T7. Poplarville (11)
6-3
6
9. Pass Christian (6)
4-2
9
10. Pearl River Central (3)
5-4
NR
Dropped out: Long Beach (0; 4-6; 10)
Sun Herald baseball Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Gulfport (29)
9-1
2
2. West Harrison (28)
8-2
1
3. George County (24)
8-3
4
4. Pearl River Central (21)
8-2
5
5. Biloxi (17)
7-3
3
T6. Long Beach (12)
6-4
7
T6. Ocean Springs (12)
5-6
NR
8. St. Martin (8)
6-3
9
9. Vancleave (5)
5-4
NR
T10. St. Stanislaus (4)
5-3
8
T10. Bay (4)
6-2
10
Dropped out: Harrison Central (1; 3-7; 6)
