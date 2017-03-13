Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

Our Lady Academy softball senior Dallas Blaker put together an impressive performance to help lead the Lady Crescents to three wins last week, earning her Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week.
In a 12-6 win over Pascagoula on Wednesday, Blaker went 4-for-4 with two homers, including a grand slam, and seven RBIs. She also struck out seven to get the win.
In a 9-1 win over Mize on Friday, she had two hits and struck out 13 to earn the victory.
In a 17-3 win over McComb on Saturday, Blaker went 4-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and struck out seven as the winning pitcher.
