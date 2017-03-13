Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

For a second consecutive week, a pitcher who threw a no-hitter is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.
Gulfport junior right-hander Blake Johnson threw a no-hitter in Wednesday’s 10-0 win over D’Iberville. He struck out 13 and walked six in the outing.
At the plate, Johnson helped himself out by hitting a home run.
Johnson is 3-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three appearances this season for the Admirals (9-1). He is batting .321 with three homers and seven RBIs.
Gulfport was 9-1 headed into Monday night’s game against Southaven.
