Gautier, D’Iberville powerlifting girls place Top 3 at Class III South State

South Mississippi’s girls powerlifters had a good showing at Friday’s Class III South State meet.
Host Gautier placed second with 29 points, while D’Iberville finished a close third with 27 points. Meridian won with 49 points.
Gautier’s Miranda Hicks took home the Most Outstanding Lifter award from the heavyweight platform, while Pascagoula’s Jazmine Davis earned the same honor for the lightweights.
The top 3 finishers from each weight class qualify for State, which will be held April 14 at the Jackson Coliseum.
First place finishers included: D’Iberville’s Chelaisea Mallard (97-pound class), Ocean Springs’ Alyssa Kirchner (105), Meridian’s Monica Alford (114), Kavia Burrage (181), Miranda Adams (220) and Kaselyn Stennis (220+), Pascagoula’s Davis (123), D’Iberville’s Keiyera Harrison (132), Oak Grove’s Makinley Taylor (148), Gautier’s Hicks (165) and Harrison Central’s Trinity McKenzie (198).
Second place finishers included: St. Martin’s Zoe Yarnell (97), Meridian’s Madison Carr (105), Avaionia Smith (181) and Aaliyah Sims (198), Gautier’s Mariah Levy (114), Oak Grove’s McKenzie Stansell (123), Anna Grace Scott (148) and Gaylia Ray (165), Gulfport’s Jenna Palmiero (132), Harrison Central’s Angel Adkins (220) and D’Iberville’s Stefanie Varela (220+).
Third place finishers included: Biloxi’s Marjorie Lam (97) and Rachel Cook (220), D’Iberville’s Sydney Metz (105) and A’licia Musgrove (198), Gautier’s A’miricol Stallworth (114), Noell Hankton (165) and Michaela Matthews (181), Ocean Springs’ Samiya James (123), St. Martin’s Autumn Adams (132) and Harrison Central’s Reje Breland (220+).
