Prep Roundup: Bay High blanks Resurrection

Gage Kiser struck out 10 batters and allowed two hits as Bay High beat Resurrection 8-0 on Saturday. Kiser also had three hits and three RBI for the Tigers (6-2). Dalton Dore’ homered for Bay High, coached by Kevin Burdine.
Stone 7, St. Martin 5: Ashton Hickman went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Tomcats. Miles Allison added two hits. Parker Owen got the win, Colby Roberson earning the save.
West Harrison 5, Ocean Springs 2: Cade Simon had two hits and a pair of RBI to lead the Hurricanes (8-2). Taylor Woodcock added a pair of RBI. Nathan VanNorman and Brandon Parker each had two hits. Kasey Donaldson got the win, Lawson Capers earned the save.
East Central sweeps South Jones: Gavin Tanner’s walk-off RBI in game one lifted the Hornets to a 5-4 win. Louis Morgan led the way with two hits and two RBI. Brad Cumbest added an RBI double. Heath Ballard got the win in relief. In a 9-3 win, Reis Trager had two RBI. Louis Morgan had a three-run double. Dawson Hall got the win for the Hornets (4-5).
St. Stanislaus falls at Sumrall Tournament: The Rockachaws beat Madison Ridgeland Academy 5-3 at the Sumrall Tournament on Friday. Reagan Corr (3-0) got the win. Magruder O’Bannon had two hits and an RBI. Nick Hertz added an RBI. Columbia Academy beat the Rockachaws 13-5 Friday. Nick Hertz had two hits, Levi Knight doubled. The Rockachaws lost to Petal 1-0 Saturday. Hertz (2-1) took the loss despite allowing three hits. Trace Rhodes, Sonny Valentine, Ian Wadsworth and Levi Knight each with a hit.
Long Beach sweeps: The Bearcats beat Picayune 6-3. Dylan Bursell each had two hits: Dylan Collins and Dalton Cook each had a pair of RBI. Darren Cook struck out four to get the win, Scotty Spears allowed one hit in relief for his second save of the season. The Bearcats also beat D’Iberville 6-5 as Clayton Maxwell and Justin Lockey each had two hits:. Lockey finished with a pair of RBI. Logan Sutherlin scattered three hits to get the win.
Biloxi splits: The Indians beat Theodore, Ala. 7-5 as Trey Shaffer drove in three runs. Nick Skaggs also drove in a run and earned the win. Heath Schmidt and Ryan Roch each had two singles. Jiles Bradfield took the loss as the Indians (7-3) fell to Vancleave 12-0.
Softball
Pass Christian 12, Pearl 8: Morgan Funderburk had three hits and four RBI, including a grand slam, to lead Pass Christian. Amber Funderburk added 3 RBI from her 3-run homer. Brooke Roach, Marley Crawford and Caleigh Ball all had two hits for the Lady Pirates. Brianna Smith had four stolen bases. Amber Funderburk got the win, striking out 11. She has 51 strikeouts this season.
Pascagoula splits: The Lady Panthers fell to FCAHS 8-5. Brittney Bridges had two hits, an RBI and scored. Jakayla Jackson had two hits, scored, and stole a base. Amaya Hawkins added an RBI, Victoria Nettles scored. Madalyn Parrish took the loss, striking out seven. Pascagoula beat Vancleave 3-2. Taylor Porter got the win. Hannah Hembree had two hits with an RBI. Jackson tripled and scored.
OLA 17, McComb 3: Dallas Blaker had four hits, including a homer and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Crescents (7-1). Alex Necaise was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Grace Koons had three hits. Blaker struck out seven for the win.
Comments