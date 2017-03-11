West Harrison surges past Stone High

West Harrison used a three-run seventh inning to pull out a dramatic 6-5 victory over Stone High on Saturday at the Gulfport Sportsplex.
Cassady Bradford’s single to centerfield drove in Marley Sims for the Lady Hurricanes’ walk-off victory. She finished with four hits, including a homer and three RBI.
“I’m not sure how it happened, we just did it,” said Lady Hurricanes coach Brittany Rogers. “We started slow. We’ve had a slow start this season. Hopefully we’re picking it up and moving in the right direction.”
Hydia McDonald’s two-run homer gave Stone a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Tia Fairley’s solo homer in the top of the fourth inning increased Stone’s lead to 3-0.
Emily Cuevas’ RBI single in the bottom of the fourth cut the gap to 3-1.
The Lady Hurricanes’ rally continued in the sixth inning. Megan Sexton singled to centerfield. Bradford followed with a two-run homer over the right field fence, tying the game at 3-3.
In the seventh, Raegan Hodges started the rally by reaching on a West Harrison error. Makinna Crosby singled to centerfield. Cameryn Jones’ RBI single gave the Tomcats a 4-3 lead. McDonald’s RBI single gave Stone its final lead at 5-3.
Bradford was the winning pitcher.
“Cassady is a ninth-grader,” said Rogers. “She wants it. She wants to play ball. She tries hard everyday.”
McDonald led the Lady Tomcats with three hits and three RBI. Jones added three hits and an RBI.
